Orlando City sign Iceland international midfielder Dagur Dan Thórhallsson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC’s transformative offseason maintained its rapid pace Tuesday, as the reigning US Open Cup champions announced they’ve signed midfielder Dagur Dan Thórhallsson from Icelandic top-flight side Breidablik.

The 22-year-old, who’s played four times for Iceland’s senior squad, arrives with 18 goals and 11 assists in 118 professional appearances. He helped Breidablik win a Besta deild karla (Iceland first division) title last year, plus has played in Norway and Belgium.

"Dagur Dan is a versatile player that can play both in the midfield for us, out on the wings or even at right back if we need and he’s been involved with Iceland’s national team program since his days with the U16s,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.