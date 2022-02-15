Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC sign defender Alex Freeman as homegrown player

Orlando City SC have signed defender Alex Freeman as a homegrown player, the club announced Tuesday.

Freeman, 17, has signed through 2025 with a club option in 2026.

“Alex is an exciting young player for us and another important example of hard work and dedication producing results,” general manager and EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “Having him in the first team group for training on a regular basis and the opportunity to get consistent minutes in MLS NEXT Pro should create a great environment for him to develop his game even further than he already has.”

The Florida native made 30 appearances (28 starts) for Orlando’s U-17 team that won the MLS Next Cup U-17 Championship in 2021. He scored eight goals and provided 15 assists during that title run.

Freeman becomes the sixth homegrown player on Orlando’s roster, joining fellow defenders Michael Halliday and Thomas Williams.

