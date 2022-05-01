Orlando City SC, Ruan bounce back to beat Charlotte: "This one was what we needed"

The Brazilian fullback, who faced criticism for his part in that lopsided home defeat, played the superhero role against the expansion side, scoring the opening goal and adding an assist on Facundo Torres ’ tally just before halftime.

“Ruan’s game today was very good, not just the assist and scoring,” Pareja said. "It's good for him, that gets back to his best level. I would like more consistency, but that’s hard to ask him to come back and forth the whole 90 minutes because he had a lot of miles on his legs.”