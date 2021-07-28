Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão steps down, enters new role

Alex Leitão has resigned from his role as Orlando City SC's chief executive officer, the club announced Wednesday. Leitão was with the Florida-based club since their inaugural MLS season in 2015.
Leitão will remain available to Orlando, taking on the role of soccer operations advisor to the club.
"Being the leader of this organization has been one of the greatest honors of my career," Leitão said in a release. "I am incredibly proud of everything that we have been able to accomplish over the previous seven seasons, from our first-ever Orlando City match to last year’s incredible playoff run, to bringing the Pride to Orlando and all of the successes we have achieved in our front office.
"I’d like to thank everyone who has dedicated their efforts to the club and who have helped build Orlando City to the globally-recognized franchise that it is. While my decision to step away was not easy, it is one I do with the belief that the club is in great hands with the Wilf family, and I am happy to help assist in providing a smooth transition for this new era for Orlando City SC.”
Leitão, a native of Brazil, joined the organization in 2015 and oversaw many of the club's firsts. In addition to their first game before 62,510 fans at the Florida Citrus Bowl, he also oversaw the development of Exploria Stadium and helped bring world-renowned talents like Kaka and Nani to the Lions.
Leitão's departure comes a week after the Wilf family completed their takeover of the club from previous owner Flavio Augusto da Silva. The new majority owners, made up of brothers Zygi and Mark and their cousin Leonard, are also known for leading the NFL's Minnesota Vikings.