Orlando City SC CEO Alex Leitão steps down, enters new role

Alex Leitão has resigned from his role as Orlando City SC's chief executive officer, the club announced Wednesday. Leitão was with the Florida-based club since their inaugural MLS season in 2015.

Leitão will remain available to Orlando, taking on the role of soccer operations advisor to the club.

"Being the leader of this organization has been one of the greatest honors of my career," Leitão said in a release. "I am incredibly proud of everything that we have been able to accomplish over the previous seven seasons, from our first-ever Orlando City match to last year’s incredible playoff run, to bringing the Pride to Orlando and all of the successes we have achieved in our front office.