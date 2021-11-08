Orlando City book playoff spot the hard way: "I think it's a retribution"

Orlando City SC are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs again for the second season running, another signpost of progress under head coach Oscar Pareja and no small feat given the club’s five years of futility upon arrival in MLS.

The Lions’ recurring propensity for drama over the years has earned them the nickname “Cardiac Cats,” and they’re living up to it. By missing their chance to clinch qualification at home vs. Nashville SC last weekend – a contentious 1-1 affair marked by a controversial disallowed late Orlando winner that infuriated the Lions to no end – they forced themselves to get a result in distant, chilly Quebec, where CF Montréal could have booked their own postseason place with a win.

The plot thickened when their talisman Nani was named among the substitutes at Stade Saputo and winger Chris Mueller, who will depart the club for Scotland’s Hibernian after playing out his contract, was left off the season-defining trip entirely.

If you bet your money on the Lions weathering Montréal’s early storm of pressure and shaking off a 1.8-0.6 expected-goals deficit en route to a 2-0 road win via a Sebas Mendez worldie from distance, well… your hefty payout should tell you how rare that point of view was.

“It has been difficult with what just happened against Nashville. And this week, the boys forgot about it and then got through it,” Pareja told reporters postgame. “We understand that this is part of the game and this is part of our job. And today we were much focused on just playing the game and doing our job there on the field.