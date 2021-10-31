Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Nashville SC 1

There was major drama at the end when Orlando thought they had scored a late winner and clinched a place in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Andres Perea bundled home the rebound after Alexandre Pato's free kick struck the bar, however, following Video Review, referee Allen Chapman ruled there had been a foul in the buildup, disallowing the goal and leaving nothing separating the two sides.

Nashville SC, already guaranteed a playoff spot, take a three point lead on second place in the Eastern Conference, while Orlando City will have to wait until Decision Day to secure secure their place in the postseason.

Daryl Dike opened the scoring in the 18th minute. After a quick free kick, the in-form forward cleverly held his run to drift into Dave Romney's blind spot, creating a half yard of space to receive Chris Mueller's cut back cross. The US international made no mistake with the first-time finish, beating Joe Willis with a low shot to the far post for his third goal in as many matches.

Orlando had pair of chances to take three points from the match. Junior Urso knocked one off the post in the 33rd minute, and later sent a shot well over the bar from the edge of the box after Nashville got caught in possession just outside their own box.