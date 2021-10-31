Recap: Orlando City SC 1, Nashville SC 1

Orlando City and Nashville SC shared a goal and a point apiece on Sunday afternoon in a 1-1 draw at Exploria Stadium.
There was major drama at the end when Orlando thought they had scored a late winner and clinched a place in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Andres Perea bundled home the rebound after Alexandre Pato's free kick struck the bar, however, following Video Review, referee Allen Chapman ruled there had been a foul in the buildup, disallowing the goal and leaving nothing separating the two sides.
Nashville SC, already guaranteed a playoff spot, take a three point lead on second place in the Eastern Conference, while Orlando City will have to wait until Decision Day to secure secure their place in the postseason.
Daryl Dike opened the scoring in the 18th minute. After a quick free kick, the in-form forward cleverly held his run to drift into Dave Romney's blind spot, creating a half yard of space to receive Chris Mueller's cut back cross. The US international made no mistake with the first-time finish, beating Joe Willis with a low shot to the far post for his third goal in as many matches.
Orlando had pair of chances to take three points from the match. Junior Urso knocked one off the post in the 33rd minute, and later sent a shot well over the bar from the edge of the box after Nashville got caught in possession just outside their own box.
Just minutes after he saw a penalty shout waved away, Hany Mukhtar pulled Nashville level, taking a pass from Randall Leal in stride before dispatching a composed finish through the legs of Antonio Carlos, rewarding the visitors after a positive start to the second half.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Orlando will rue a missed opportunity to officially clinch a playoff position. The draw keeps them in fifth place on 48 points, but could still find themselves on the outside looking in pending next week's results. A point for Nashville gives them a three point cushion in second place ahead of Philadelphia Union's matchup with FC Cincinnati.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Orlando nearly snatched a dramatic winner, which would have seen them clinch their postseason berth with a game to spare. Video Review came to Nashville's rescue, denying the Lions a vital three points.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Hany Mukhtar's 15th strike of the season will have huge playoff implications for Nashville, earning them a major point in the race for second place.
Next Up
- ORL: Sunday, November 7 at CF Montréal | 3:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NSH: Sunday, November 7 vs New York Red Bulls | 3:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)