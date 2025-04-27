Orlando City's breakout star? Alex Freeman shines in rivalry rout

Orlando City SC will exit the month of April without conceding a single goal. And better yet, they secured that in a marquee win over rival Atlanta United.

“Getting back to winning mode is healthy for us,” coach Oscar Pareja said. "We tied three games that were difficult. Today, the need exclusively was to win and keep the team in that spot [in the standings]. We did that job."

Orlando's strong defense logged three straight scoreless draws to start the month. Saturday night at Inter&Co Stadium, however, the goals flowed in a lopsided 3-0 victory .

Freeman keeps rising

At the center of Orlando’s burgeoning contention in the Eastern Conference is homegrown wingback Alex Freeman. The 20-year-old plays a key role in Pareja’s system and has quickly established himself as a versatile starter, scoring three goals and an assist in 10 appearances in addition to his quality defensive efforts.

“I think there is no right back in this country like Alex right now,” Pareja said. “Don’t tell anyone (laughs).”

Freeman contributed the second goal on Saturday, making a timely overlapping run down the right side and sliding a finish into the bottom corner. He has formed an effective attacking combination with high-profile offseason signing Marco Pašalić, who provided the assist on the goal.

Freeman's versatility and athleticism are no surprise: his dad is Antonio Freeman, the former NFL wide receiver who won Super Bowl XXXI with the Green Bay Packers. Pareja asks a lot of the young Freeman, handling responsibility as both a defender and an attacker.

“I could always improve, but I feel like it's gotten better. I've got to be mentally there defensively, and when I'm there, I feel like I can be really strong defensively as well as in the attack,” Freeman said.