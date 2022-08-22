Orlando City move above playoff line with dramatic victory vs. Charlotte FC

In a "six-point" battle between two teams looking to climb above the playoff line, it was Orlando City who jumped from ninth to fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC Sunday night at Bank of America Stadium.

On a day that featured three Eastern Conference matchups with five of the six teams within five points of each other jockeying to climb the table, Orlando got the job done by picking up three massive points, impressively on the road, and were rewarded handsomely with that dramatic leap up the standings.

“Just like every other team, our goal is ultimately to win MLS Cup and you can’t win if you’re not in the playoffs,” said game-winning goalscorer Tesho Akindele. “It feels good to get in there and give ourselves a little bit of a cushion, but it’s still tight. If you fall asleep for a week or two all of a sudden you’re out of it. We know that and we’re going to keep our foot on the gas.”