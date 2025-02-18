Orlando City midfielder Wilder Cartagena out for 2025 with Achilles injury

Orlando City SC midfielder Wilder Cartagena will miss the 2025 MLS season after undergoing surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon, the club announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Peru international's operation took place at the end of last month and he's since been put on the season-ending injury list.

Cartagena was injured during Orlando's preseason friendly against Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro on Jan. 25.

“These are the first days for Wilder on the road of a long recovery process and we’re thankful for our partners at Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute and their amazing care,” said director of medical & performance Gonzalo Rodríguez.