Orlando City midfielder Wilder Cartagena out for 2025 with Achilles injury

Orlando City SC midfielder Wilder Cartagena will miss the 2025 MLS season after undergoing surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon, the club announced Tuesday.
The 30-year-old Peru international's operation took place at the end of last month and he's since been put on the season-ending injury list.
Cartagena was injured during Orlando's preseason friendly against Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro on Jan. 25.
“These are the first days for Wilder on the road of a long recovery process and we’re thankful for our partners at Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute and their amazing care,” said director of medical & performance Gonzalo Rodríguez.
“We plan to fully support Wilder during his recovery process and help him get stronger and we look forward to seeing him back and fully healthy.”
What now?
Cartagena has been a key piece of Orlando's midfield since arriving from United Arab Emirates top-flight side Al-Ittihad Kalba SC in August 2022, tallying 2g/3a in 67 games across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Last week, the Lions signed former LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta from Palmeiras, giving the club an MLS-proven replacement to line up alongside César Araújo in the center of the pitch.
Orlando open their 2025 MLS season on Saturday at home against the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).