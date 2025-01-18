Orlando City forward Jack Lynn retires

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement

Orlando City SC forward Jack Lynn has retired from professional soccer to explore opportunities outside of the professional game, the club announced Saturday.

Orlando selected Lynn No. 18 overall (first round) out of Notre Dame in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The 25-year-old scored two goals in 22 all-competition appearances for the Lions.

In MLS NEXT Pro, Lynn tallied a league-record 38g/5a in 53 appearances for Orlando City B. He was named the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro MVP, 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI and 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner.

"Jack is a player who always gave 100 percent for us here in Orlando both in training and every game that he played," said EVP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi.

"He is someone who was always a positive to have as a part of the group and was ready to do whatever was asked of him for the team. We want to thank Jack for these last three years of hard work and professionalism and wish him nothing but the best in this next step of his life."

With Lynn's retirement, Luis Muriel, Ramiro Enrique and Duncan McGuire remain as strikers for head coach Oscar Pareja to select from. McGuire is recovering from shoulder surgery.