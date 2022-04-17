Orlando City find "reward" with Ercan Kara's stunning tiki-taka goal

It was a moment of beauty, a well-worked collective movement in the attacking third that was punctuated by a sublime finish in the box by Ercan Kara.
It's a goal that helped lift Orlando City SC to a 2-0 win over the Columbus Crew and emphasized the point head coach Oscar Pareja has been telling his team throughout: Hard work by the group will get rewarded.
“If we keep growing as a team, understanding that we all have a job without the ball, that we have to be generous, that we have to be disciplined with the game plan, that we belong to a team, that this is not just an individual effort, it’s a collective thing, soccer will reward you,” Pareja said after the match. “Normally with those things, they have one path, it is growing.”
Kara’s goal was tika-taka at its finest with one-touch passing and movement off the ball. Kara backheeled a pass to Facundo Torres, who returned to sender for his second assist of the game. Kara turned on his defender and fired over Eloy Room in the 51st minute.
“Seeing the quality of the play, the combination they had in that second goal, that many good decisions they took and finalizing with a No. 9 getting a good shot and putting the ball back of the net is a reward for those guys,” Pareja said. “I’m very, very happy. I really congratulate that group of players.”
The win at Lower.com Field was the Lions' second on the road this season, after earning a 1-0 win over the LA Galaxy a month ago. They are now 2W-0L-2D away from home, another positive sign for Pareja as Orlando look to improve on their finishing at Exploria Stadium.
“We are proving ourselves again that our collective effort is going to take us to the next step,” Pareja said. "That’s what I highlight today.”
The win moves Orlando City to within two points of the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union, who are also atop the Supporters' Shield table.
Pareja believes if Orlando City can replicate the performance in Columbus going forward, his squad can take the next step this year.
“Big result, but more important big performance. I have a lot of respect for this group, the players understand that this is a commitment we all have for structure, a commitment we have for a common objective and sometimes it makes work with difficulties,” Pareja said. “But if we all have that heart and discipline, I think we’re going to get many good results like tonight.”