Orlando City defeat Philadelphia Union, despite Paxten Aaronson solo goal

Orlando City beat a depleted Philadelphia Union side 3-1 in a preseason match Wednesday at Osceola County Stadium in Kissimmee, Florida, in a match that saw new signing Alexandre Pato get on the scoresheet for the second time.
Both sides had chances to start the match but it was Orlando that drew first blood, scoring through a Pato header in the 28th minute. The Lions maintained that momentum and doubled their lead just seven minutes later.
Orlando, which had one won and lost one of its previous two preseason contests, continued their superiority in the second half, earning a penalty in the 58th minute that eventually went wide. They did, though, eventually get a third goal in the 63rd minute after a quick counterattack.
The Union's big highlight came towards the end, when Paxten Aaronson scored in the 79th minute. It was an impressive solo effort from the young homegrown and brother of now-Red Bull Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson that saw him run from midfield and nutmeg the goalkeeper before scoring.
Lineups
Orlando City: Not disclosed
Philadelphia Union (4-2-3-1): Andre Blake; Nathan Harriel; Jakob Glesnes, Aurelien Collin, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Jack Elliott; Quinn Sullivan, Paxten Aaronson, Jack de Vries; Anthony Fontana