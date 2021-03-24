Orlando City defeat Philadelphia Union, despite Paxten Aaronson solo goal

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Orlando City beat a depleted Philadelphia Union side 3-1 in a preseason match Wednesday at Osceola County Stadium in Kissimmee, Florida, in a match that saw new signing Alexandre Pato get on the scoresheet for the second time.

Both sides had chances to start the match but it was Orlando that drew first blood, scoring through a Pato header in the 28th minute. The Lions maintained that momentum and doubled their lead just seven minutes later.

Orlando, which had one won and lost one of its previous two preseason contests, continued their superiority in the second half, earning a penalty in the 58th minute that eventually went wide. They did, though, eventually get a third goal in the 63rd minute after a quick counterattack.

Advertising

The Union's big highlight came towards the end, when Paxten Aaronson scored in the 79th minute. It was an impressive solo effort from the young homegrown and brother of now-Red Bull Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson that saw him run from midfield and nutmeg the goalkeeper before scoring.

Lineups

Orlando City: Not disclosed

Philadelphia Union (4-2-3-1): Andre Blake; Nathan Harriel; Jakob Glesnes, Aurelien Collin, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Jack Elliott; Quinn Sullivan, Paxten Aaronson, Jack de Vries; Anthony Fontana

Preseason Orlando City SC Philadelphia Union

Advertising

Related Stories

Orlando's Daryl Dike wins trio of awards after red-hot form on loan at Barnsley
Oscar Pareja confident Orlando can compete with any Liga MX team in Leagues Cup
Orlando City head coach on Daryl Dike's success at Barnsley: "We're very happy for him"

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents
Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United
California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus
What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
More News
Video
Video
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
0:30

Support never sleeps
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.