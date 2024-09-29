Orlando City clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Orlando are fourth in the Eastern Conference (46 points; 13W-11L-7D), looking to earn home-field advantage for Round One – and potentially beyond – with three games remaining.

A fifth-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip awaits Orlando City SC after head coach Oscar Pareja's team punched their ticket with Saturday's 3-1 win at FC Dallas .

Upward trend

Orlando entered the 2024 campaign with lofty expectations, yet stumbled out of the gates. Pareja's side turned the corner in late June, surging up the table and showing why they were a popular Supporters' Shield pick in preseason.

Along the way, DP attackers Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda have combined for 16g/18a. Striker Duncan McGuire has 9g/3a amid representing Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, and Peruvian international Pedro Gallese remains a strong shot-stopper.