Sources: New York Red Bulls to acquire Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Lewis Morgan

The New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami CF have agreed to a trade that would send Lewis Morgan to RBNY in exchange for $1.2 million in allocation money, sources confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. The deal will become official when the half-day trade window opens on Dec. 12.

The Athletic's Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio first reported the deal.

Morgan is a natural winger but is versatile. He can play as a wingback or closer to the striker as well. Sources noted that Morgan is viewed as an attacking option, someone who can play underneath the forward rather than being acquired with plans to feature at wingback, as some speculated after the Red Bulls recently lost Kyle Duncan to Belgium's KV Oostende.

The 25-year-old Scotland native started all 57 games in Inter Miami's history after being signed from Celtic. He had five goals and eight assists during his debut season but just two goals and four assists last year.

In March, Morgan signed a contract extension through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024. Morgan has two caps with the Scotland national team.

The move brings much-needed allocation money to Miami, who are entering their first year under sanctions following the league's investigation into the acquisition of Blaise Matuidi. They now have just 18 players under contract for 2022.

