NYCFC to host Liga MX team in Campeones Cup 2022 at Yankee Stadium

Liga MX’s representative for the fourth edition of Campeones Cup will be determined when Atlas FC (champion of the 2021 Apertura) and the winner of the 2022 Clausura regular season face each other.

Campeones Cup will return Sept. 14 (7:30 pm ET) at Yankee Stadium when 2021 MLS Cup champions New York City FC host the winner of Liga MX’s Campeón de Campeones, the leagues announced Wednesday.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now at NYCFC.com or Ticketmaster.com. Fans are encouraged to visit CampeonesCup.com to sign-up for the latest information and to be part of an exclusive presale opportunity.

Community service

Campeones Cup, together with Leagues Cup, is part of a larger partnership between North America’s two biggest men's soccer leagues.

These matchups are rooted in on-field rivalry and a collaborative spirit off it, with a community service project in New York City to give back to the local community as part of 2022’s Campeones Cup. Details will be announced at a later date.

Campeones Cup history

MLS leads 2-1 in all-time Campeones Cup matchups against Liga MX opposition. The competition wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.