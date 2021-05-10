NYCFC to feature local Bronx chocolate company as sleeve sponsor

Sol Cacao "dazzled NYCFC and Mastercard with their innovative business plan, perseverance and ability to pivot as COVID swept across New York City and their home in the Bronx, an area that was hit especially hard by the pandemic," the club said in Monday's announcement.

“The Bronx is home to hip-hop, Major League Baseball and Soccer, and we aim to add chocolate to the list of contributions the Bronx gives to New York City and the world and being named the first-ever Official Small Business Partner of New York City FC is an opportunity to inspire the future generation of chocolate makers,” Daniel Maloney said in Monday's release. “We created Sol Cacao to be a place where anyone eager to learn can be inspired, and only through partnerships like this can we create a truly New York experience that reflects the grit, perseverance, and teamwork that is the fabric of this great city.”