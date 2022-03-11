NYCFC striker Taty Castellanos addresses transfer links, Golden Boot defense

So how does the man himself feel about it? Castellanos didn’t reveal much ahead of Saturday’s home opener vs. CF Montréal (1 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada), balancing career progression with his role in head coach Ronny Deila’s squad.

“As you guys all heard, there were definitely rumors in January,” Castellanos said through a translator. "I was on the radar of a couple teams. That didn’t come to fruition so now I’m here and really just focused on the season, looking forward to the objectives and what’s at hand here. We have the Concacaf Champions League, we have MLS Cup, or just the MLS league. So really happy to be here and be with my teammates and then whatever happens, [it] happens in the future.”