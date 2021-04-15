NYCFC sign SuperDraft pick, defender Vuk Latinovich

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have signed defender Vuk Latinovich to a contract through 2021 with option years through 2024, the club announced Thursday.

He was originally selected in the third round (71st overall) of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft after playing for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, then impressed enough in preseason to earn a deal.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have signed with NYCFC,” Latinovich, 23, said in a release. “The players and staff have created a great environment and I’m so happy and grateful to be a part of it now. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sign a contract here and I’m ready to give my all to the club.”

Latinovich earned First Team All-Horizon League honors in 2019 while at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. His 2020 season was then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone was impressed with the way he integrated into the team while putting in good performances during trainings and the friendly matches,” sporting director David Lee said in a release. “Signing an MLS contract is a testament to his hard work this preseason and we hope he can continue his development during his time at NYCFC.”

Before joining the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Latinovich spent three years playing for Serbian side FK Brodarac. He’s also earned a call-up to Serbia’s U-18 national team.