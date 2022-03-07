NYCFC sign 2022 MLS SuperDraft selection Kevin O'Toole

O’Toole had seven goals and nine assists in 17 matches for Princeton with the Montclair, N.J. native being named an All-American in 2021. He was a two-time Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year.

“I am excited for the opportunity,” O’Toole said in a release. “From day one, I have come out and given my all on the pitch. We have a great group of guys, so many great professionals that I can learn from, and I aim to continue to grow and improve every day. I am excited to be at Yankee Stadium and meet our fans at our home opener this weekend.”