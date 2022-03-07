Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign 2022 MLS SuperDraft selection Kevin O'Toole

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have signed forward Kevin O’Toole through the 2022 MLS season with club options for 2023 and 2024, the club announced Monday.

The 23-year-old was selected in the second round (34th overall) of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Princeton University.

“We are pleased to sign Kevin as he has impressed during preseason and shown an ability to adjust quickly to the professional level. He was a standout player at Princeton University, and credit to Coach [Jim] Barlow and all the staff for the role they played in his development, and we’re excited he has earned an opportunity to continue his football career with us,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a statement.

“Kevin’s technical quality, professionalism and work rate have enabled him to quickly integrate into the group and he will also have an opportunity to earn minutes with NYCFC II during the MLS NEXT Pro season, which will also benefit his development.”

O’Toole had seven goals and nine assists in 17 matches for Princeton with the Montclair, N.J. native being named an All-American in 2021. He was a two-time Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year.

“I am excited for the opportunity,” O’Toole said in a release. “From day one, I have come out and given my all on the pitch. We have a great group of guys, so many great professionals that I can learn from, and I aim to continue to grow and improve every day. I am excited to be at Yankee Stadium and meet our fans at our home opener this weekend.”

