NYCFC re-sign midfielder Maxi Moralez for 2022 MLS season

“We are absolutely delighted that Maxi has signed a contract extension,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release. “Since arriving at the club in 2017, he has been an integral part of this club both on and off the field and him staying at the club was one of the main priorities of this offseason. He will always have a very special place in the history of this club after being so instrumental in bringing us our first piece of silverware.”

Moralez was out of contract and eligible for free agency, though now returns to NYCFC for his sixth season. The Argentine has 24 goals and 60 assists across 133 regular-season games (125 starts) for the Cityzens, cementing his place as one of the league’s premier No. 10s.

New York City FC have re-signed attacking midfielder Maxi Moralez through the 2022 season with an option for 2023, the reigning MLS Cup champions announced Saturday.

"I believe that this star will last a lifetime. And entering the history books and for my children to be able to witness it, it's beautiful." 🌟🔟🏆 @mmoralezoficial

Moralez, who turns 35 just as next season begins, joined NYCFC a half-decade ago from Liga MX’s Club Leon. He has also featured for Italian Serie A side Atalanta, Argentine Primera Division club Vélez Sársfield and others.

Moralez’s best NYCFC season came in 2019 when he earned MLS Best XI honors and placed on the MLS All-Star Team, becoming the third player in league history to record 20-plus assists in a single season.

“I am very happy, and my family is happy too which is the most important thing to me,” Moralez said in a release. “This was what we were always looking for, to try to continue with NYCFC, especially after finishing a beautiful year.

“We’re in one of the best cities in the world. I’ve been here five years now, the people have treated me marvelously, our fans have always shown me their affection. I feel very fortunate to be here longer at a club and city that feels like home. I'm already looking forward to what this group can achieve together next season. We all want to have another incredible season.”