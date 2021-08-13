NYCFC academy product Joe Scally shines in Bundesliga debut vs. Bayern Munich

Back in March 2018, Joe Scally signed as a homegrown player for New York City FC – then just 15 years of age.

And on Friday afternoon, as the 2021-22 Bundesliga season got underway, the Long Island-area native made his German top-flight debut for Borussia Mönchengladbach. He helped limit the impact of Bayern Munich stars Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller in a 1-1 draw, a match Die Fohlen certainly could have won against the titleholders.

Scally, a natural right back, featured at left back as head coach Adi Hütter juggled his backline. It continues a dream start to his time in Germany, which included a first-team debut midweek against third-division side 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal.