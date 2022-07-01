Red Bulls homegrown Serge Ngoma shines with game-winner vs. Atlanta United

"I feel blessed — even to be on the field, and on top of that being able to score in front of all the fans and all of my family," Ngoma told MLSSoccer.com after the match. "I can't even put it into words right now. It's crazy."

While it’s impossible to map out how his soccer career will progress in the future, for Ngoma, raised in North Plainfield, N.J. — just 20 miles from Red Bull Arena — Thursday’s goal was the culmination of a journey that started in his town's recreation league as a 3-year-old, eventually evolving into playing with travel clubs and youth soccer before joining the RBNY academy as a U-13 player five years ago. On September 23, 2020, he marked another milestone with his professional debut with New York Red Bulls II in the USL Championship against (ironically) Atlanta United 2, becoming the youngest player in RBNY II history (15 years, 77 days).