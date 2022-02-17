New York Red Bulls sign midfielder Serge Ngoma as homegrown player

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have signed midfielder Serge Ngoma as a homegrown player through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.
The 16-year-old made his professional debut with New York Red Bulls II in September 2020 and has since appeared in 22 matches (eight starts). He recorded three goals and an assist across 874 minutes.
“We are excited to sign Serge to the first team,” head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “He is a promising young prospect that we hope to see his talents continue to grow with us.”
Ngoma's three goals during the 2021 RBNY II season tied the club record for an academy player, which was set by both Derrick Etienne Jr. (2015) and Dantouma Toure (2020).
Ngoma joined Red Bulls Academy in 2017, starting at the U-13 level and climbing to the U-17 level before making his professional debut.
“Serge is a talent at the midfield position,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “We see big potential out of him. We want to see him continue to grow with Red Bulls II and hope his development goes in a positive way.”