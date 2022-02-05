Not satisfied: Lucas Zelarayan chases "big things" with Columbus Crew

That motivation arrives after Columbus, in league play, fell short of expectations – both internal and external – during 2021. They missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference standings as a summer swoon prompted too deep a hole to emerge from. They slotted one point behind the New York Red Bulls , the East's seventh and final postseason team.

To get back, head coach Caleb Porter has big expectations for Zelarayan. An MLS All-Star last season, he has 18 goals and 11 assists across 48 regular-season games (40 starts) in Columbus. And the left-footed maestro has emerged as arguably MLS’ most dangerous free-kick specialist, a danger from any dead-ball situation.

“Part of the equation is where can Lucas be effective within our team,” Porter said. “Because we need him to be effective when he plays in order to have the best chance to win. So all that [has gone] into the equation of looking at shifting his role, not that we’ll do it every game. But we want to be flexible tactically, like I said. Don’t get me wrong, Lucas Zelarayan is going to be a key player for us.”