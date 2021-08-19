"Not performing well enough": Austin FC face harsh realities after third-straight loss

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

The fans of Major League Soccer’s newest club have packed Q2 Stadium since its opening, consistently giving Austin FC one of the league’s best atmospheres each and every home game.

The expansion side’s play, though, has struggled to match those lofty standards. A 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps Wednesday night was the club’s third straight defeat and sixth in their last seven games. At their sparking new home stadium, Austin FC have won just twice in eight matches.

“We’re all open to criticism right now and the team’s not performing well enough and that’s my job, the staffs job to get the best out of them and its been disappointing for all of us,” coach Josh Wolff said after the match. “I think we’re all frustrated and disappointed for the fans me, for them more than anything. They pour their heart and soul into every one of these games.”

Wolff knows its always been difficult for expansion teams in MLS. The struggles experienced by clubs in their first season far outweigh the successes.

“It’s not easy,” he said. “If it was easy, there would be 27 fantastic teams that win every week, but this game is challenging. And we’re getting challenged right now. That’s where we’re at.”

Wolff said what was particularly alarming was how his team ran out gas in the second half against the Whitecaps.

Advertising

“Clearly today I think there was a physical effect because i’ve never seen our team really hit the wall like they hit the wall today,” Wolff said. “I think physically and emotionally they hit the wall. Putting together 90 minutes requires investment physically and mentally and emotionally. We’re showing a little bit of lack of maturation in that. We have enough quality and leaders on the field, but it takes full commitment from everybody.”

Wolff said that was why he took Designated Player Cecilio Dominguez off Wednesday night after 30 minutes.

“Maybe it’s just a challenging nature of our league and the newness of certainly Austin, the heat, the warmth, training in this environment, playing in this environment,” Wolff said. “I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s noticeably been off for him and we certainly need to talk to him about everything from diet to nutrition to rest because we need him to perform at a high level and he knows he was off tonight.”

Can Austin climb out of this hole? Veteran goalkeeper Brad Stuver believes there’s enough quality in the locker room to turn things around but they need to start by improving on a league-worst 14 goals scored.

“This is by no means a bad team,” Stuver said. “This team is talented, we have the pieces, we have the system, we have everything we need to be a successful team. We’re in a rough moment. We’re struggling to score goals consistently in matches.”

Austin FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: Austin FC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
Austin FC defender Julio Cascante's red card against Real Salt Lake rescinded
Your guide for watching an 11-game MLS Wednesday

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 21 - MLS Heineken Rivalry Week

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 21 - MLS Heineken Rivalry Week
"Not performing well enough": Austin FC face harsh realities after third-straight loss

"Not performing well enough": Austin FC face harsh realities after third-straight loss
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 20

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 20
Owner inspiration? Kevin Durant greets Jim Curtin, Philadelphia Union fans ahead of big win 

Owner inspiration? Kevin Durant greets Jim Curtin, Philadelphia Union fans ahead of big win 
Wednesday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 20's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Wednesday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 20's action
Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Houston Dynamo FC 1

Recap: Real Salt Lake 2, Houston Dynamo FC 1
More News
Video
Video
MLS All-Stars reveal their FAVORITE GOAL of their Career! Questionable Q&A
2:37

MLS All-Stars reveal their FAVORITE GOAL of their Career! Questionable Q&A
MLS All-Stars AND Under 22?! Major STOCK WATCH for defenders Julian Araujo and James Sands
1:00

MLS All-Stars AND Under 22?! Major STOCK WATCH for defenders Julian Araujo and James Sands
HOLD ON TO YOUR HAT! Week 20 featured some SCORCHERS! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week
1:31

HOLD ON TO YOUR HAT! Week 20 featured some SCORCHERS! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week
See all the top moments from Week 20!
3:55
The Wrap

See all the top moments from Week 20!
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.