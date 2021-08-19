Recap: Austin FC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Austin FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC traded corner-kick goals via Alex Ring and Jake Nerwinski , but Brian White capped off a pivotal counter with the goal that delivered the visitors a 2-1 win at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday night.

It wasn't the prettiest first half for either team, but Austin fans did get to see their stadium bathed in the verde light accompanying home goals, thanks to Ring's 37th-minute goal off a Sebastian Driussi corner kick. Ring deftly headed the ball to the far post past a diving Maxime Crepeau, making it the first MLS assist for Austin's newest Designated Player.

But perhaps even more shocking than the sight of an Austin goal — just the team's 14th this season, and their first off a corner kick — was Cecilio Dominguez, the team's first Designated Player, subbing off at the half-hour mark for Jon Gallagher. Dominguez didn't appear to come off for an injury, though he was held out of the starting lineup in the match against FC Dallas the Saturday before last, due to a lingering bout of illness, coming into that match as a sub.

For the Whitecaps, the first half was a frustrating one, as they outshot the hosts 8-5 but had six of those shots blocked and couldn't get a shot on goal.

That changed after halftime, though, as the 'Caps put their newest Designated Player, Ryan Gauld, into action. Gauld, like Driussi, put in the corner kick to set up his team's opening goal. That came in the 52nd minute, with Nerwinski finding enough space in front of goal to pop in the ball the Scotsman served up.

Austin continued to make attempts to get the lead back, with Tomas Pochettino skimming a shot just over the crossbar in the 58th minute, and just missing on another shot seven minutes later. Gallagher missed on a 60th-minute header to add to Austin's mounting armada of almost.

In the 74th minute, though, the 'Caps took the lead on a counter arguably against the run of play, with Daiber Caicedo making a run down the left flank and sending in a pass to Gauld, who crossed it to White as the former New York Red Bulls striker timed his far-post run perfectly for an easy finish.