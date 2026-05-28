Canada World Cup roster prediction: Who makes the 2026 squad?

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup right around the corner, there's no better time to be a fan of Canadian soccer.

Editor's Note: Dwayne De Rosario is a legendary former player for Canada and several MLS teams. He featured 81 times for his country, and his 22 goals are the third-most in program history. He is a four-time MLS Cup champion and a six-time MLS Best XI honoree.

But before he has the chance to do so, he must select the 26 players who will help make that dream a reality. So, here's my best guess at what Canada's 2026 World Cup roster could look like.

Head coach Jesse Marsch is set to name his 26-man World Cup roster on Friday, May 29 at 7 pm ET. Since taking charge of the team in May 2024, he's done wonders for the program, earning players' respect, getting results and gaining support nationwide. He's extremely passionate about his quest to create something special for Canadian soccer, and I believe he will achieve it this summer.

Hosting a World Cup is an incredible experience and a pivotal chance to grow the game across our country. The CanMNT have an amazing opportunity to leave a lasting impact and legacy this summer, and become heroes in the eyes of young, aspiring footballers from Vancouver to Halifax and everywhere in between.

Although James Pantemis has been great for the Portland Timbers this season, he seems set to miss out on this roster. He will certainly challenge for a starting spot in the future, but seeing as he's not in the pre-World Cup camp, he likely won’t be included in the World Cup squad either.

Both have a healthy competition, and having two dependable goalkeeping choices is a good problem to have, although I don't envy Jesse's decision between the posts.

Even though we're weeks away from Canada's World Cup opener vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, it's still so tough to choose who will start in goal. Both Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crépeau are at new clubs, and there isn't much to separate the pair.

Moïse Bombito - Nice

Derek Cornelius - Rangers

Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich

Luc de Fougerolles - FCV Dender

Alistair Johnston - Celtic

Alfie Jones - Middlesbrough

Richie Laryea - Toronto FC

Niko Sigur - Hajduk Split

Joel Waterman - Chicago Fire FC

In defense, more than anywhere else on the roster, Canada have been hit with an injury bug. Depending on who's healthy, we could see any number of combinations in the squad.

It's no secret that Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies suffered a hamstring strain, and while it may not be a major setback, it could keep him sidelined for the beginning of the group stage. Even still, he's more than earned the right to be on this squad. He's a crucial piece of the team and someone that the entire country wants to see.

Besides Davies, Richie Laryea, Alistair Johnston and Niko Sigur have shown a refreshing quality on both ends of the backline. They can get up and down the pitch and play a multitude of roles depending on what tactics Jesse Marsch employs.

The center back group is very solid when healthy and has had consistent success with the national team. In my opinion, Derek Cornelius has been fantastic and sets the tone with a stern presence. If Nice's Moïse Bombito has recovered from his leg injury, there's no doubt he has the quality to make the roster. I also trust Alfie Jones to play a key role should he feature, having recently recovered from an ankle injury. And you know what you get with Joel Waterman, who was at the 2022 World Cup.