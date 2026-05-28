Canada World Cup roster prediction: Who makes the 2026 squad?

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup right around the corner, there's no better time to be a fan of Canadian soccer.
Hosting a World Cup is an incredible experience and a pivotal chance to grow the game across our country. The CanMNT have an amazing opportunity to leave a lasting impact and legacy this summer, and become heroes in the eyes of young, aspiring footballers from Vancouver to Halifax and everywhere in between.
Head coach Jesse Marsch is set to name his 26-man World Cup roster on Friday, May 29 at 7 pm ET. Since taking charge of the team in May 2024, he's done wonders for the program, earning players' respect, getting results and gaining support nationwide. He's extremely passionate about his quest to create something special for Canadian soccer, and I believe he will achieve it this summer.
But before he has the chance to do so, he must select the 26 players who will help make that dream a reality. So, here's my best guess at what Canada's 2026 World Cup roster could look like.
Editor's Note: Dwayne De Rosario is a legendary former player for Canada and several MLS teams. He featured 81 times for his country, and his 22 goals are the third-most in program history. He is a four-time MLS Cup champion and a six-time MLS Best XI honoree.
- Maxime Crépeau - Orlando City
- Owen Goodman - Barnsley
- Dayne St. Clair - Inter Miami CF
Even though we're weeks away from Canada's World Cup opener vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, it's still so tough to choose who will start in goal. Both Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crépeau are at new clubs, and there isn't much to separate the pair.
Both have a healthy competition, and having two dependable goalkeeping choices is a good problem to have, although I don't envy Jesse's decision between the posts.
Then, it looks like Owen Goodman will round out the goalkeeping group.
Although James Pantemis has been great for the Portland Timbers this season, he seems set to miss out on this roster. He will certainly challenge for a starting spot in the future, but seeing as he's not in the pre-World Cup camp, he likely won’t be included in the World Cup squad either.
- Moïse Bombito - Nice
- Derek Cornelius - Rangers
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
- Luc de Fougerolles - FCV Dender
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic
- Alfie Jones - Middlesbrough
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Niko Sigur - Hajduk Split
- Joel Waterman - Chicago Fire FC
In defense, more than anywhere else on the roster, Canada have been hit with an injury bug. Depending on who's healthy, we could see any number of combinations in the squad.
It's no secret that Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies suffered a hamstring strain, and while it may not be a major setback, it could keep him sidelined for the beginning of the group stage. Even still, he's more than earned the right to be on this squad. He's a crucial piece of the team and someone that the entire country wants to see.
Besides Davies, Richie Laryea, Alistair Johnston and Niko Sigur have shown a refreshing quality on both ends of the backline. They can get up and down the pitch and play a multitude of roles depending on what tactics Jesse Marsch employs.
The center back group is very solid when healthy and has had consistent success with the national team. In my opinion, Derek Cornelius has been fantastic and sets the tone with a stern presence. If Nice's Moïse Bombito has recovered from his leg injury, there's no doubt he has the quality to make the roster. I also trust Alfie Jones to play a key role should he feature, having recently recovered from an ankle injury. And you know what you get with Joel Waterman, who was at the 2022 World Cup.
Regardless of who’s healthy come June 12, I'm optimistic about the backline. We have depth and quality across the board, and Jesse will have some tough decisions to make.
- Ali Ahmed - Norwich City
- Tajon Buchanan - Villarreal
- Mathieu Choinère - LAFC
- Stephen Eustáquio - LAFC
- Marcelo Flores - Tigres UANL
- Ismaël Koné - Sassuolo
- Liam Millar - Hull City
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Nathan Saliba - Anderlecht
- Jacob Shaffelburg - LAFC
There are plenty of quality options in midfield, both centrally and out wide.
Stephen Eustáquio seems destined for a big role in the middle of the park and is the glue of this team. When he's not in the XI, you can see a presence missing. I also expect Toronto FC hero Jonathan Osorio to play an integral role, as will CF Montréal products Ismaël Koné and Nathan Saliba.
In the wide areas, Tajon Buchanan is lighting it up in Spain with Villarreal and has evolved into a huge asset for the national team.
I am also excited about Marcelo Flores of LIGA MX side Tigres UANL. He brings a different dynamic and adds flair and excitement to the team. As does Ali Ahmed of Norwich City. He's a young, vibrant winger who will take players on and is extremely creative in the final third. Now that he's back from injury, LAFC's Jacob Shaffelburg is also in contention for a roster spot and has played a key role for Marsch in the past.
Canadian soccer is in a wonderful place with all these midfield options. This area of the field has become one of the squad's biggest strengths.
- Jonathan David - Juventus
- Promise David - Union SG
- Cyle Larin - Southampton
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Villarreal
With Jonathan David and Cyle Larin up top, Canada mean business. It's a fierce combination of forwards who always show up and show out for their national team.
David is coming off his first season with Juventus, while Larin fired in goals for Southampton in the Championship. There's no doubt these two will feature prominently in the attack at the World Cup this summer.
Also keep an eye on Union Saint-Gilloise striker Promise David, Preston North End attacker Daniel Jebbison and former Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi, who is now a club teammate of Buchanan.
They'll have a point to prove, and even if they're coming off the bench, they can make a serious impact. They each offer pace and power and have proven they can score at the highest level.
For me, as an attacking player, it's a joy to watch this group of players. I can't wait to see how they fare at the World Cup.