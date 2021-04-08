Recap: Club Leon 1, Toronto FC 1

Substitute Erickson Gallardo 's pressure forced an equalizing own goal, and a short-handed Toronto FC earned a 1-1 draw away to Club Leon in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday night at Estadio Leon.

The equalizer, coming five minutes after halftime off the leg of sliding Leon defender Andres Mosquera, canceled out Fernando Navarro's brilliant volleyed opener just beyond the midway point of the first half.

With Leon's pressure for a second goal at home falling short, Toronto can guarantee quarterfinal passage with a victory of any sort in Leg 2 — played at their home away from home in Kissimmee, Fla. — or even a scoreless draw.

Jozy Altidore departed in the 75th minute with an apparent leg injury for TFC, on a night new manager Chris Armas was already without Alejandro Pozuelo, Jonathan Osorio, and Ayo Akinola among others. Gallardo also left the match in the 75th after replacing Noble Okello at halftime.