No Damir Kreilach? No problem for RSL as Seattle Sounders dominance continues

It’s uncanny dominance, in Utah and sometimes beyond, that bucks national perceptions considering the budgets and profile of players involved at the clubs. The dynamic also reinforces the importance of the collective for RSL, who were without other standouts like ​​goalkeeper David Ochoa , defender Aaron Herrera and forward Rubio Rubin aside from Kreilach.

“I think piggybacking off of what we did last year, guys that came onto the field at times had a greater impact on the results of the game,” Mastroeni said. “So when we talk about the team, we talk about the importance of the players who are not starting. And at times they are more important than the guys who are starting. I think a lot of times in sports it’s always you think about the guys who got to start, I like to think about it in reverse sometimes.”