New York Red Bulls sign Sean Nealis to multi-year contract extension 

The New York Red Bulls have signed center back Sean Nealis to a new three-year contract with an additional option year, the club announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Long Island native has been a backline mainstay for the club all season, with his role growing in importance after US men’s national team defender Aaron Long suffered a ruptured Achilles’ tendon in mid-May.

“We are pleased to lock down Sean with the club for multiple years,” head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “He has been a strong option for the club since we drafted him in 2019 and hope to see him continue to strengthen our backline for years to come.”

Nealis was a second-round pick (No. 25) out of Hofstra University, and has since become a key part of head coach Gerhard Struber’s defense. He’s helped RBNY post five clean sheets and preserve a 1.00 goals-against average when he starts and plays the full 90 minutes during the 2021 season.

“I am happy to see Sean stay in New York,” Struber said in a release. “He has been a very stable defender for us since Aaron Long went down and his consistent play has only strengthened my trust in him.”