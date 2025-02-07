New York Red Bulls sign Lewis Morgan to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The New York Red Bulls have signed forward Lewis Morgan to a contract extension through 2026 with options for 2027-28, the club announced Friday.
The 28-year-old Scottish international was named 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year. Upon recovering from hip surgery, he led the Red Bulls in goals (13) and was second in assists (7) through 29 matches.
Those efforts helped New York qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a league-record 15th consecutive season. They reached MLS Cup presented by Audi for the second time in club history, before falling 2-1 to the LA Galaxy.
"Lewis has been a very important member of our club over the last three years, and we are happy to extend his time with us," said head of sport Jochen Schneider.
"He had a tremendous season last year where he reached many milestones and we are looking forward to him continuing to excel with our club."
Last season, Morgan also returned to Scotland's national team after a five-year absence. He was called up for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament and the UEFA Nations League.
In total, Morgan has 34g/24a in 123 MLS regular-season appearances. He previously spent 2020-21 with Inter Miami CF, arriving from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC.
"Lewis is an incredible human being who means a lot to our locker room and our club," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "He is a very impactful player and we are excited to get the opportunity to continue to work with him."
New York's 2025 season begins on Feb. 22 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
