New York Red Bulls sign Lewis Morgan to contract extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed forward Lewis Morgan to a contract extension through 2026 with options for 2027-28, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old Scottish international was named 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year. Upon recovering from hip surgery, he led the Red Bulls in goals (13) and was second in assists (7) through 29 matches.

Those efforts helped New York qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a league-record 15th consecutive season. They reached MLS Cup presented by Audi for the second time in club history, before falling 2-1 to the LA Galaxy.

"Lewis has been a very important member of our club over the last three years, and we are happy to extend his time with us," said head of sport Jochen Schneider.