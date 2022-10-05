New York Red Bulls sign John Tolkin to long-term contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed homegrown defender John Tolkin to a new four-year MLS contract through 2027 with an option for an additional year in 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

Tolkin, 20, has become a mainstay at left back for RBNY the last two seasons. He has two goals and five assists in 58 games (52 starts) during that span, plus is second in MLS in interceptions (70) this season.