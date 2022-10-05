New York Red Bulls sign John Tolkin to long-term contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The New York Red Bulls have signed homegrown defender John Tolkin to a new four-year MLS contract through 2027 with an option for an additional year in 2028, the club announced Wednesday.
Tolkin, 20, has become a mainstay at left back for RBNY the last two seasons. He has two goals and five assists in 58 games (52 starts) during that span, plus is second in MLS in interceptions (70) this season.
“We are very excited to sign John to a new contract and keep him with the club,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. “He had a very successful season, and we are pleased to have him on our team for years to come.”
Before signing his first contract in 2020, Tolkin spent five seasons with Red Bulls Academy. He’s also played for the United States U-17 national team.
Tolkin was recently named No. 6 overall on MLSsoccer.com's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list for this season.
“I am very excited to have John at the club,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “He is an extremely talented young defender that brings energy to our backline, and we are pleased to keep him with us.”
