Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign John Tolkin to long-term contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

John Tolkin RBNY

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed homegrown defender John Tolkin to a new four-year MLS contract through 2027 with an option for an additional year in 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

Tolkin, 20, has become a mainstay at left back for RBNY the last two seasons. He has two goals and five assists in 58 games (52 starts) during that span, plus is second in MLS in interceptions (70) this season.

“We are very excited to sign John to a new contract and keep him with the club,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. “He had a very successful season, and we are pleased to have him on our team for years to come.”

Before signing his first contract in 2020, Tolkin spent five seasons with Red Bulls Academy. He’s also played for the United States U-17 national team.

Tolkin was recently named No. 6 overall on MLSsoccer.com's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list for this season.

“I am very excited to have John at the club,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “He is an extremely talented young defender that brings energy to our backline, and we are pleased to keep him with us.”

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls John Tolkin

Related Stories

Djordje Petrović reaches long-term extension with New England Revolution
Chicago Fire open DP spot with new deal for midfielder Gastón Giménez
New York Red Bulls sign back Sean Nealis to long-term contract extension
More News
More News
Diego Fagundez: My South American upbringing in Massachusetts
Hispanic Heritage Month

Diego Fagundez: My South American upbringing in Massachusetts
Djordje Petrović reaches long-term extension with New England Revolution
Transfer Tracker

Djordje Petrović reaches long-term extension with New England Revolution
MLS NEXT Pro Cup: Columbus Crew 2, St Louis CITY2 play for the title

MLS NEXT Pro Cup: Columbus Crew 2, St Louis CITY2 play for the title
Chicago Fire open DP spot with new deal for midfielder Gastón Giménez
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire open DP spot with new deal for midfielder Gastón Giménez
Your Friday Kickoff: Why I'm most excited about the Leagues Cup 2023 format
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Why I'm most excited about the Leagues Cup 2023 format
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
More News
Video
Video
Playoffs on the line! Who gets in, who goes home? | What's at stake on Decision Day
1:26:13

Playoffs on the line! Who gets in, who goes home? | What's at stake on Decision Day
Chicharito is ready for Leagues Cup 2023, are you?
1:00

Chicharito is ready for Leagues Cup 2023, are you?
What is Leagues Cup 2023?
1:00

What is Leagues Cup 2023?
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC | October 05, 2022
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC | October 05, 2022
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.