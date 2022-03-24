Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls loan forward Omar Sowe to Breiðablik of Iceland's top flight

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The New York Red Bulls have loaned forward Omar Sowe to Breiðablik of the Icelandic first division for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

“We want to see Omar continue to get minutes and grow professionally at a top division and think this is a great opportunity for him,” Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. “We wish him the best for the rest of the season in Breiðablik.”

Sowe, 21, made his first appearance for the Red Bulls on Sept. 11, 2021, coming off the bench in a 1-1 draw against D.C. United at Red Bull Arena.

The 21-year-old finished the remainder of the 2021 campaign with Red Bulls II, where he scored eight goals on 55 shots and created 37 chances, all team-highs.

Sowe has 47 appearances in his three seasons with RBNY II and has 17 goals since joining the club in 2019, fifth all-time in the team's history.

