New York Red Bulls loan forward Omar Sowe to Breiðablik of Iceland's top flight

The New York Red Bulls have loaned forward Omar Sowe to Breiðablik of the Icelandic first division for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

“We want to see Omar continue to get minutes and grow professionally at a top division and think this is a great opportunity for him,” Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. “We wish him the best for the rest of the season in Breiðablik.”