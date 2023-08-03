Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls land Colombian forward on loan from Watford

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have bolstered their front line, announcing Thursday morning the arrival of forward Jorge Cabezas Hurtado on loan from English second-division side Watford FC.

The 19-year-old Colombian youth international's loan runs run through the 2023 MLS season.

"Jorge is an exciting young player that we are happy to add to our roster for the rest of the season," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a statement. "We believe Jorge has the potential to help our roster this season and we are looking forward to him getting on the pitch at Red Bull Arena soon."

Hurtado started his professional career in his native Colombia with Real Cartagena, where he was a product of the club's youth academy. He made 25 first-team appearances, scoring four goals, before making the move to Watford in October 2022. He's yet to feature in a match for the Championship side, instead making six appearances on loan back in Colombia with Independiente Medellin this season.

At the international level, Hurtado has been a regular for Colombia's U-20 side, scoring three goals in 20 appearances, aiding his country's qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Hurtado's arrival supplements an RBNY forward group currently headlined by Designated Player Dante Vanzeir and Elias Manoel, as well as veterans Tom Barlow and Cory Burke.

RBNY are currently in the No. 11 spot on the Eastern Conference table at the Leagues Cup break (6W-9L-8D, 26 points), four points shy of D.C. United for the ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot with 11 matches to play on their league schedule.

