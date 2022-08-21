New York Red Bulls head of sport Jochen Schneider outlines club vision

Jochen Schneider, on Saturday afternoon, addressed the media for the first time since being hired as the New York Red Bulls ’ head of sport on June 10 . The German’s first days on-site in the Tri-State didn’t exactly serve up a happy first impression, though.

“But I could immediately feel that we have a great group of players, an amazing coaching team. They all worked together to get out of this situation and I could feel immediately that there is a fantastic energy in our facility, that there is a great connection between the coaching team staff and players. … In every long season there’s a period where you’re struggling a little bit. Hopefully we have this now behind us in the last three weeks."

“The timing of my arrival could have been a little bit better. I arrived exactly the day after the disappointing loss in the Open Cup semifinal in Orlando [on July 27],” Schneider told reporters at Red Bull Arena in the hours leading up to RBNY’s 1-1 home draw vs. FC Cincinnati . “Then we had another, I would call it a sloppy performance against Colorado [ a 5-4 home loss ]. It was not the easiest beginning here and heads were down.

MLS Cup pursuit

Offering warm praise for head coach Gerhard Struber, who he’s known since the dawn of Struber’s coaching career in Austria, Schneider believes last week’s valuable 2-1 road win in Atlanta stabilized RBNY’s summer swoon. He maintained, in the face of several probing questions about the club’s direction, that he can help the Red Bulls secure the MLS Cup title that has eluded them and their previous incarnation (the MetroStars) since the league’s dawn in 1996.

“The goal is to win trophies. There is this chance in this league,” said Schneider, who replaces now-Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell. “We have to find the right triggers.

“This is what this sport is about, especially in this league, where all the teams are so close together, not like in Germany, where you can say already today who will win the league. So this is amazing and therefore I’m happy to be here and to help the club to grow,” he added, making sure to declare that “we are not a farm team,” in reference to RBNY’s relationship with RB Leipzig (Germany), RB Salzburg (Austria) and the other clubs in their global network.