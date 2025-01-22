New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara retires

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement
New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara has retired from professional soccer, the club announced Wednesday.
Meara hangs up his boots after a 12-year MLS career. He spent all but one of those years with the Red Bulls, featuring once for crosstown rivals New York City FC in 2015.
The veteran goalkeeper concludes his career with 113 all-competition appearances, including 67 first-team matches for RBNY, where he kept 22 clean sheets. He also played extensively for New York Red Bulls II and RBNY Reserves.
“I am extremely proud to have spent almost all of my career with the New York Red Bulls. When you spend so many years with one club it becomes so much more than just a team you play for,” said Meara.
“This club and the fans have become a second home to myself and an extension of my family. There is no doubt I will miss playing but I’m very excited for the next chapter and to be a fan of this great club.”
With Meara's retirement, Carlos Coronel, AJ Marcucci and Aidan Stokes remain as RBNY's goalkeeping options.
New York begin their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Last season, they reached MLS Cup presented by Audi for the first time since 2008 and fell to champions LA Galaxy, 2-1.
