New York Red Bulls, goalkeeper David Jensen mutually terminate contract 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination
The New York Red Bulls have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of goalkeeper David Jensen, the club announced Thursday.
The 30-year-old Denmark native spent last year on loan at KVC Westerlo, posting 10 shutouts in 26 appearances as the club earned promotion to Belgium’s top flight as the second division's first-place side.
Jensen joined RBNY in February 2020 and earned one shutout across 11 appearances. Before coming to MLS, Jensen played for Dutch Eredivisie side Utrecht.
With Jensen away from the club, Carlos Coronel has become Red Bulls’ top goalkeeper, with Ryan Meara often serving as the back-up. Entering MLS Week 19, they’re atop the Eastern Conference standings.