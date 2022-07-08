New York Red Bulls, goalkeeper David Jensen mutually terminate contract 

The New York Red Bulls have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of goalkeeper David Jensen, the club announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old Denmark native spent last year on loan at KVC Westerlo, posting 10 shutouts in 26 appearances as the club earned promotion to Belgium’s top flight as the second division's first-place side.

Jensen joined RBNY in February 2020 and earned one shutout across 11 appearances. Before coming to MLS, Jensen played for Dutch Eredivisie side Utrecht.