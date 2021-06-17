Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls goalkeeper David Jensen joins Belgian club Westerlo on loan

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

David Jensen – New York Red Bulls – goal kick

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The New York Red Bulls have loaned goalkeeper David Jensen to Belgian club KVC Westerlo, it was announced Thursday. Jensen joins the second-tier side on a one-year loan.

The Danish netminder, 29, was yet to make an appearance during the 2021 MLS season as head coach Gerhard Struber shaped the Eastern Conference side. Back in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, he made 11 appearances (10 starts) as RBNY made their 11th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearance.

“We wish David the best as he heads over to play with Westerlo,” head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a team release. “He is a professional, on-and-off the field, and we hope he excels during his stint at Westerlo."

Struber has preferred Carlos Coronel as his first-choice goalkeeper through RBNY’s first seven games this year. The 24-year-old Brazilian is on loan from Red Bull Salzburg after previously spending part of the 2019 campaign on loan with the Philadelphia Union from the same Austrian club.

As for backup options, veteran Ryan Meara and youngster Luca Lewis remain on RBNY’s roster. Meara has made 36 league appearances since turning pro in 2012, while the 20-year-old Lewis awaits his MLS debut.

Jensen originally signed with RBNY in January 2020 from Dutch Eredivisie club FC Utrecht. A former Denmark youth international, he began his senior career with Superligaen (Denmark first division) side FC Nordsjaelland in 2009.

