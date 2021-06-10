Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls extend Fabio's loan from Oeste FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan extension

The New York Red Bulls have extended the loan of forward Fabio from Brazilian side Oeste FC until the end of the 2021 MLS season, it was announced Thursday.

RBNY originally signed the 24-year-old in February amid a busy offseason that preceded head coach Gerhard Struber’s first full year in charge. He awaits his first goal through seven games (six starts), though his four assists trail only New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil for the league lead.

“We are very happy to extend Fabio through the end of this season,” head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “He has been able to fit in with the team, both on-and-off the field, in such a short amount of time and hope to have continued success while he is here.”

Fabio initially joined through June 2021 with a purchase option, having scored 20 goals and dishing out two assists in 47 games across two seasons with Oeste FC. He also spent the 2020 season on loan with Albirex Niigata, a second division team in Japan where he tallied five goals and three assists in 19 games.

“We have a big trust in Fabio and are excited to have him for the remainder of the year,” Struber said in a release. “He has been able to learn our system and make an impact already. We hope to see more success from him throughout the year.”

At striker, RBNY are also getting Patryk Klimala up to speed after he signed a Designated Player deal from Celtic FC. The Red Bulls return to action on June 18 against Nashville SC at Red Bull Arena (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

