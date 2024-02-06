New York City FC sign goalkeeper Tomás Romero

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
New York City FC have signed goalkeeper Tomás Romero through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Tuesday.
A 23-year-old El Salvador international, Romero arrives with four clean sheets across 24 league appearances with LAFC and Toronto FC. He spent time in the Philadelphia Union Academy as well.
"We are excited to welcome Tomás to New York to round out our goalkeeping group ahead of the new season," sporting director David Lee said in a release.
"Tomás is a talented goalkeeper with a strong résumé for someone of his age, having already gained MLS and international experience with El Salvador."
At NYCFC, Romero gives an experienced goalkeeping option alongside returners Matt Freese and Luis Barraza. The club also signed homegrown Alex Rando this offseason.
NYCFC's new campaign starts on Feb. 24 at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're seeking an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after an 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference.
