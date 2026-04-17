Houston Dynamo sign homegrown Mattheo Dimareli

Houston Dynamo FC have signed homegrown forward Mattheo Dimareli, the club announced Friday.

The 16-year-old is signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through June 2027. He will join the first team in July 2027 on a guaranteed contract through the 2027-28 season, with options through 2030-31.

A Dynamo Academy graduate, Dimareli originally joined the club at the U-14 level before going on to record 7g/6a in 48 matches for Houston Dynamo 2. He is the 21st homegrown player to sign for the club.

Dimareli has featured for the United States and Mexico at youth international levels, most recently representing the US at the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Championship.

“Mattheo is a promising young attacker who has made an impact in our organization and at the international level with U.S. and Mexico,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad. “Our goal is, and will always be, to provide unique, high-level opportunities to the young players in our club, and Mattheo has made the most of those opportunities, advancing through our pathway system and leaving a strong mark with the first team during training sessions and this year’s preseason.

"He is another great example for young local players of the commitment required to become a professional soccer player. We want to thank Mattheo’s parents, Orland and Maria, Total Football Club and Albion Hurricanes FC, and everyone who has supported him throughout this journey.”