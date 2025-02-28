New York City FC sign Alonso Martínez to contract extension

New York City FC have signed striker Alonso Martínez to a contract extension through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029, the club announced Friday.

"Last season, we saw Alonso break through and become a dynamic part of our attack, playing a crucial role in our success. Alonso has become an important player for us and one of the best forwards in the league. As we continue to build our roster, we wanted to reward Alonso and make sure that he stayed with the club."

“We’re thrilled to extend Alonso’s contract and keep him at New York City FC for the long term,” said sporting director David Lee said. “Since his arrival at the club, we’ve been impressed with his work ethic and dedication to his craft.

He opened his 2025 account during MLS is Back weekend, as the Cityzens earned a 2-2 draw at Inter Miami CF .

The 26-year-old Costa Rica international, who joined NYCFC in August 2023 from Belgian side Lommel SK, was the club's top scorer last season, producing 16g/3a in 26 regular-season appearances.

Martínez's breakout 2024 season saw the striker score the fastest hat trick in NYCFC history, netting three goals in 10 minutes to seal a 5-1 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes. He also scored the fastest goal in Leagues Cup history, finding the back of the net 14 seconds into the club's quarterfinal match against the Columbus Crew.

His standout performances with the Cityzens earned him call-ups to Costa Rica's national team, as Martínez notched 1g/1a over six Concacaf Nations League appearances for Los Ticos.

“This club has felt like home and I’m incredibly grateful for the trust and support from my teammates, coaches and the fans since I’ve arrived," said Martínez. "I’m proud to represent this great city and play for one of the biggest clubs in the league. MLS as a league keeps growing every year and I know this is where I want to continue my career.

"I’m excited to keep working hard and growing as a player, with the goal of adding more silverware to our trophy cabinet. I want to help the team achieve even more success in the years to come.”