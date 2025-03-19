New York City FC's Alonso Martínez wins Goal of the Matchday

The Costa Rican international’s stunning scissor kick in the 68th minute proved to be the winner for NYCFC in a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution at Yankee Stadium.

New York City FC forward Alonso Martínez has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 4, earning 58% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Hassani Dotson (29.9%): The Minnesota United FC midfielder hit a thunderous first-time volley into the top left corner, the first of six goals in a wild 3-3 draw at Sporting Kansas City.

3rd place, Jovan Lukic (7%): The Philadelphia Union midfielder fired a howitzer of a first-time volley from just inside the 18-yard box in a 3-1 home loss to Nashville SC.

4th place, Cristian Arango (5.1%): The Colombian striker perfectly latched onto a Cristian Espinoza corner kick, with his scissor kick that leveled the score late in first-half stoppage time in San Jose's 2-1 loss vs. the Colorado Rapids.