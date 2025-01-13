New York City FC re-sign Maxi Moralez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
New York City FC have re-signed veteran midfielder Maxi Moralez through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Monday.
The 37-year-old club legend is back for another season after a one-goal, five-assist 2024 campaign in his return from a long-term ACL injury.
Moralez, a key member of the club's 2021 MLS Cup-winning season, has 32g/80a in 201 matches spanning the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs across two stints with NYCFC.
“We are thrilled to have Maxi back with New York City FC for the upcoming season,” said sporting director David Lee. “Maxi showed incredible resilience to return from injury and demonstrated his quality with some outstanding performances last year.
"... Maxi’s impact extends beyond what everyone sees during matches, he plays a vital role in the locker room and mentoring our young players. As we continue to build, having a player of Maxi’s caliber and experience is pivotal and we’re excited to see his contributions this season.”
An MLS All-Star and Best XI selection in 2019, Moralez also helped lead NYCFC to the 2022 Campeones Cup title by rounding the score in a 2-0 win over LIGA MX side Atlas.
He remains a creative spark in a midfield that also features Santiago Rodríguez, Andrés Perea and Keaton Parks.
NYCFC's 2025 season, their first under head coach Pascal Jansen, starts on Feb. 22 at defending Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant