New York City FC re-sign Maxi Moralez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

New York City FC have re-signed veteran midfielder Maxi Moralez through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Monday.

The 37-year-old club legend is back for another season after a one-goal, five-assist 2024 campaign in his return from a long-term ACL injury.

Moralez, a key member of the club's 2021 MLS Cup-winning season, has 32g/80a in 201 matches spanning the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs across two stints with NYCFC.

“We are thrilled to have Maxi back with New York City FC for the upcoming season,” said sporting director David Lee. “Maxi showed incredible resilience to return from injury and demonstrated his quality with some outstanding performances last year.