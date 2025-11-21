New England Revolution sign defender Andrew Farrell to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The New England Revolution have signed defender Andrew Farrell to a new contract through 2026, the club announced Friday.
The 33-year-old will also continue as an assistant coach in the Revolution Academy as part of his professional development.
Farrell is returning to New England for a club-record 14th season, having joined the team in 2013.
He has 2g/12a in 386 appearances across all competitions for the Revs while helping the club lift their first Supporters' Shield in 2021 by setting a then-MLS regular-season points record.
“I’m thrilled to continue my career with the club that gave me the chance to chase my dreams. I’m grateful for the opportunity to play for this incredible organization while also working alongside the next generation of players in the Revolution academy,” Farrell said.
“This club has been my home for 13 years, and there’s truly no place I’d rather be. I can’t wait to make more unforgettable memories with our fans at Gillette Stadium this season.”
Farrell's re-signing marks the first offseason move by New England since naming former US U-20 manager Marco Mitrović as the club's next head coach.
The Revolution parted ways with former boss Caleb Porter in mid-September, missing out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with an 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference (36 points, 9W-16L-9D record).
