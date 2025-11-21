New England Revolution sign defender Andrew Farrell to new contract

The New England Revolution have signed defender Andrew Farrell to a new contract through 2026, the club announced Friday.

The 33-year-old will also continue as an assistant coach in the Revolution Academy as part of his professional development.

Farrell is returning to New England for a club-record 14th season, having joined the team in 2013.

He has 2g/12a in 386 appearances across all competitions for the Revs while helping the club lift their first Supporters' Shield in 2021 by setting a then-MLS regular-season points record.

“I’m thrilled to continue my career with the club that gave me the chance to chase my dreams. I’m grateful for the opportunity to play for this incredible organization while also working alongside the next generation of players in the Revolution academy,” Farrell said.