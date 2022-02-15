Jerseys

New England Revolution unveil 2022 The Liberty kit

The New England Revolution have unveiled their new primary jersey ahead of the 2022 MLS season, The Liberty by adidas.

The Liberty kit

The bespoke pattern on the jersey is inspired by Boston’s Freedom Trail, a walking trail through the heart of Boston encompassing 16 historical sites from the American Revolution. For the first time since 2013, New England are reverting to blue shorts to convey a bold one-color look, allowing the club’s new crest the chance to shine as it appears on the Revolution jersey for the first time.

The Flag of New England, a staple of recent Revolution uniforms, remains on the back of the jersey’s neck. The shirt’s custom jock tag is a 96 inside the outline of the Revolution’s new seal, symbolizing the club’s proud history as an original founding member of MLS.

St. Louis CITY SC introduce Centene Stadium as part of 15-year partnership

LA Galaxy unveil 2022 City of Dreams kit

Seattle Sounders FC unveil 2022 Legacy Green kit

Portland Timbers unveil 2022 Heritage Rose kit 

Colorado Rapids unveil 2022 Club jersey

One stat each MLS Eastern Conference team should be worried about in 2022
CF Montreal Season Preview
Colorado Rapids Season Preview
Robin Fraser on how the Rapids take the next step
Why NYCFC is poised to make MLS history
