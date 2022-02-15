New England Revolution unveil 2022 The Liberty kit

The New England Revolution have unveiled their new primary jersey ahead of the 2022 MLS season, The Liberty by adidas.
The Liberty kit
The bespoke pattern on the jersey is inspired by Boston’s Freedom Trail, a walking trail through the heart of Boston encompassing 16 historical sites from the American Revolution. For the first time since 2013, New England are reverting to blue shorts to convey a bold one-color look, allowing the club’s new crest the chance to shine as it appears on the Revolution jersey for the first time.
The Flag of New England, a staple of recent Revolution uniforms, remains on the back of the jersey’s neck. The shirt’s custom jock tag is a 96 inside the outline of the Revolution’s new seal, symbolizing the club’s proud history as an original founding member of MLS.
MLS is Back on February 26!