New England Revolution sign Serbian international goalkeeper Djordje Petrović

“Djordje is a welcomed addition to our roster. He is a young goalkeeper with excellent physical qualities and potential,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “His play in the Serbian SuperLiga has been impressive, and we feel he has a great future with our club.”

The move comes with US men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Turner set to join English Premier League side Arsenal in late June, capping a remarkable stateside rise that included 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

The 22-year-old Serbian international joins New England on a three-year MLS contract with an additional one-year option.

The New England Revolution have acquired goalkeeper Djordje Petrović from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Čukarički for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Wednesday.

During three seasons with FK Čukarički, Petrović posted 33 clean sheets with a 0.99 goals-against average across 86 games in all competitions. He’s featured in four UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers and departs FK Čukarički as they sit third in the standings.

Petrović has made one appearance for Serbia, collecting a clean sheet on his senior debut in a friendly against the Dominican Republic in January 2021. His youth national team career includes one appearance in UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifying, where he posted a 1-0 shutout against Poland in October 2020.