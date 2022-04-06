Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign Serbian international goalkeeper Djordje Petrović

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signed

The New England Revolution have acquired goalkeeper Djordje Petrović from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Čukarički for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Serbian international joins New England on a three-year MLS contract with an additional one-year option. 

The move comes with US men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Turner set to join English Premier League side Arsenal in late June, capping a remarkable stateside rise that included 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors. 

“Djordje is a welcomed addition to our roster. He is a young goalkeeper with excellent physical qualities and potential,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “His play in the Serbian SuperLiga has been impressive, and we feel he has a great future with our club.”

During three seasons with FK Čukarički, Petrović posted 33 clean sheets with a 0.99 goals-against average across 86 games in all competitions. He’s featured in four UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers and departs FK Čukarički as they sit third in the standings.

Petrović has made one appearance for Serbia, collecting a clean sheet on his senior debut in a friendly against the Dominican Republic in January 2021. His youth national team career includes one appearance in UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifying, where he posted a 1-0 shutout against Poland in October 2020.

New England’s other goalkeepers are MLS veterans Brad Knighton and Earl Edwards Jr., while they selected Jacob Jackson in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Transfer Tracker New England Revolution

Related Stories

Portland Timbers sign midfielder Marvin Loría to contract extension 
Charlotte FC sign defender Jaylin Lindsey to contract extension
CF Montréal sign defender Zachary Brault-Guillard to contract extension
More News
More News
Sources: FC Cincinnati reject transfer offer for Brenner from Brazil's Internacional
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: FC Cincinnati reject transfer offer for Brenner from Brazil's Internacional
Sources: LAFC, Carlos Vela remain in contract talks but no deal imminent
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: LAFC, Carlos Vela remain in contract talks but no deal imminent
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 6

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 6
Title watch & European races: What awaits USMNT & CanMNT players in final push?
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Title watch & European races: What awaits USMNT & CanMNT players in final push?
Relegation check: Which exports are battling to remain in their league's top-flight?
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Relegation check: Which exports are battling to remain in their league's top-flight?
Four players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee following Week 5 of 2022 season
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Four players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee following Week 5 of 2022 season
More News
Video
Video
Irvin Parra with a RED CARD vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
0:21

Irvin Parra with a RED CARD vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
GOAL: Lukas Fernandes puts it away for Flower City Union
0:39

GOAL: Lukas Fernandes puts it away for Flower City Union
GOAL: Nazeem Bartman puts it away for Forward Madison
0:24

GOAL: Nazeem Bartman puts it away for Forward Madison
Watch MLS in 15 from LOU vs. CHT | April 6, 2022
15:19

Watch MLS in 15 from LOU vs. CHT | April 6, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!