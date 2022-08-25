Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign Matt Polster to contract extension

The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Matt Polster to a contract extension through the 2024 season, with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.

Polster, 29, is in his third season with the Revs, scoring four goals and four assists in 66 appearances (52 starts). He was a key piece during their record-setting Supporters' Shield campaign in 2021.

“We are pleased to have signed Matt Polster to a new contract with the Revolution,” sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “He has been a great contributor both on and off the field, and we look forward to his continued contributions to our team for many years.”

Polster, the seventh-overall pick of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, made a name for himself in the league over four seasons with Chicago Fire FC. He amassed over 6,000 minutes of play across 82 appearances in the Windy City from 2015-18, scoring three goals and adding 10 assists during that period.

His noticeable performances with the Fire led to a trial and eventual contract with Rangers FC in late 2018. In total, he made 10 appearances with the Scottish Premier League giants before signing with the Revolution midway through the 2020 MLS season.

He’s also been capped once by the US men’s national team, playing in a 0-0 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2018 international friendly.

“I am proud to continue my career here in New England and I am grateful to the coaching staff and the entire Revolution organization for their trust and support,” Polster said. “We have built a great foundation for success in recent years. I will continue to give my all on the field as we focus on returning to the playoffs and bringing a championship to New England.”

The Revolution host the LA Galaxy Sunday night (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Gillette Stadium looking to make a final push towards the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. The 2021 Supporters’ Shield holders are on the outside looking in of the postseason, one point behind the qualification line in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

