New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Jacob Jackson

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have signed goalkeeper Jacob Jackson for the 2022 MLS season with club options running from 2023-25, the defending Supporters’ Shield winners announced Tuesday.

Jackson, 21, was New England’s first-round selection (No. 24 overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. He turns pro after being a three-year starter at Loyola Marymount.

Jackson was named the West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and an All-WCC First Team selection in each of the last two seasons.

He supplements a goalkeeper corps in New England that’s led by US men’s national teamer Matt Turner, who’s joining English Premier League side Arsenal this summer via transfer. MLS veterans Brad Knighton and Earl Edwards Jr. are also with the Revs.

