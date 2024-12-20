New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Alex Bono

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have signed goalkeeper Alex Bono in free agency, the club announced Friday.

The 30-year-old is under contract through 2026, arriving after spending two seasons with D.C. United.

Bono has played in MLS since 2015, when Toronto FC picked him No. 6 overall in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. He has 33 clean sheets in 169 matches spanning Toronto (2015-22) and D.C. (2023-24).

"We are happy to add another experienced MLS goalkeeper to our squad in Alex Bono, who brings extensive starting experience in our league," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.

"In Toronto, Alex anchored one of the most successful teams in our league’s history, a winning pedigree that will surely benefit our team. We look forward to welcoming him to New England when preseason kicks off in January."

Bono was part of Toronto's historic treble-winning side in 2017. He's played once for the US men's national team.